Armed suspects riding Divvy bikes wanted in Loop robberies, Chicago police say

The Chicago Police Department has issued a warning to residents regarding more than a dozen robberies that occurred within the last month, with the majority involving armed suspects using Divvy bikes, according to authorities.

In a community alert distributed Saturday, Chicago police said 15 robberies have occurred in recent weeks across the Loop, particularly in the morning hours. The armed suspects, according to police, approached unsuspecting victims on the public way and took possession of their property by threatening force. A victim's vehicle was taken in one particular instance.

The robberies were reported between June 19 and July 7 at the following times and locations:

100 block of South State Street - June 19 - 2:30 a.m.

400 block of South LaSalle Street - June 25 - 1:50 a.m.

0-100 block of North Michigan Avenue - June 25 - 2:04 a.m.

0-100 block of West Congress Parkway - June 25 - 2:16 a.m.

100 block of North Dearborn Avenue - June 25 - 2:40 a.m.

0-100 block of East Madison Street - June 25 - 3 a.m.

0-100 block of South Wells Street - June 25 - 4:22 a.m.

600 block of South Plymouth Court - June 26 - 5:20 a.m.

600 block of South State Street - June 26 - 5:30 a.m.

0-100 block of South Michigan Avenue - June 26 - 5:35 a.m.

1100 block of South Michigan Avenue - June 26 - 5:50 a.m.

1100 block of South Michigan Avenue - June 26 - 6 a.m.

1100 block of South Wabash Avenue - June 26 - 6:50 a.m.

100 block of North State Street - July 7 - 1:05 a.m.

0-100 block of West Washington Street - July 7 - 1:45 a.m.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents or possible suspect information is asked to call Area Three detectives.



