A 41-year-old Zion resident has been arrested and charged with allegedly robbing a Beach Park restaurant at knifepoint.

According to authorities, the suspect entered a restaurant in the 38900 block of North Lewis Road at approximately 7:35 p.m. Thursday and robbed two employees at knifepoint.

The suspect, who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a surgical mask to conceal his identity, stole an unspecified amount of money from the cash register and fled the scene, police said. Neither employee was injured in the robbery.

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies deployed a K-9 dog during their investigation, tracking the suspect to a parking lot, indicating he had fled the scene in a vehicle.

Through use of surveillance footage, police say they were able to track the vehicle to suburban Zion, where 41-year-old Shane Lones was taken into custody on Friday.

A search warrant allowed Zion police to search his residence, where they found the clothing he had allegedly worn during the robbery.

Lones was charged with one felony count of armed robbery, and he has been ordered held pending a pretrial detention hearing.

No further information was available.