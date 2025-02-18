Armed robbery suspects in custody after police chase in south suburbs

Multiple armed robbery suspects were apprehended following a police chase on Monday in Chicago's south suburbs, state police said.
According to the Illinois State Police, state troopers assisted Chicago police and the Sauk Village Police Department with a vehicle pursuit in the area of Illinois 394 and Route. The vehicle being pursued by police was sought in connection to a recent armed robbery.
The pursuit continued through the south suburbs before ending near Vollmer Road and Central Avenue, state police said. Footage from the scene captured by NBC Chicago's Sky 5 helicopter showed several police vehicles along with an SUV in a yard.
The suspect ran from the vehicle following the chase and were taken into custody a short time later.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.