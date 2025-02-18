South Suburbs

Armed robbery suspects in custody after police chase in south suburbs

According to the Illinois State Police, state troopers assisted Chicago police and the Sauk Village Police Department with a vehicle pursuit in the area of Illinois 394 and Route.

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple armed robbery suspects were apprehended following a police chase on Monday in Chicago's south suburbs, state police said.

According to the Illinois State Police, state troopers assisted Chicago police and the Sauk Village Police Department with a vehicle pursuit in the area of Illinois 394 and Route. The vehicle being pursued by police was sought in connection to a recent armed robbery.

The pursuit continued through the south suburbs before ending near Vollmer Road and Central Avenue, state police said. Footage from the scene captured by NBC Chicago's Sky 5 helicopter showed several police vehicles along with an SUV in a yard.

The suspect ran from the vehicle following the chase and were taken into custody a short time later.

