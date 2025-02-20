A police chase early Thursday morning stemming from an armed robbery ended with a shooting involving Chicago police and at least three people in custody, according to authorities.

Just before 3 a.m., Illinois State Police began pursuing a vehicle connected to an armed robbery in the city's Austin neighborhood. ISP attempted to conduct a traffic stop near I-94 and 63rd Street, but the vehicle fled, leading to a police pursuit on city streets.

The vehicle then come to a stop near Cicero and Monroe in the city's Austin neighborhood, with all subjects inside the car attempting to flee on foot. They were later taken into custody by Chicago police, ISP said, with at least one person transported to a nearby hospital.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, the scene, at 200 S. Cicero Ave., remained active, with multiple emergency vehicles, a large police presence and traffic blocked off. Some CTA buses were also rerouted due to the police activity, CTA said.

In a message posted to X, the Chicago Office of Police Accountability, which responds when a Chicago police officer fires their weapon, said it was investigating.

COPA is responding to an officer-involved shooting near 200 S. Cicero. If you were anyone you know has any information related to this incident, please call our office at 312-746-3609 or visit our website at https://t.co/LqABRQUFLE — COPA (@ChicagoCOPA) February 20, 2025

