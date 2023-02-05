Armed Robbery Crew Linked to at Least 15 Crimes, Mostly on Chicago's West Side

An armed robbery crew is connected to at least 15 robberies in the last month, brandishing rifles and stealing victims’ phones, cash and cars in a wide-ranging crime spree.

The robberies generally have occurred early in the morning, with the majority victims reporting that they were using ATM’s, or entering or exiting their vehicles.

In some instances, carjackings have also been reported, which the suspects have allegedly used to “caravan” their way to other crimes in the same areas.

At least five of the crimes were reported on Jan. 5 alone, with the robbers targeting victims in Lawndale, McKinley Park, Heart of Italy and Brighton Park within a three-hour span.

Four more armed robberies were reported Saturday morning on Chicago’s West Side, police said.

Here is a full list of the robberies:

Jan. 4

1300 block of North Milwaukee at approximately 10:20 p.m.

3200 block of South Harding at approximately 11:50 p.m.

Jan. 5

3500 block of South Ashland at approximately 2:46 a.m.

2300 block of West Cermak at approximately 5:20 a.m.

3400 block of South California at approximately 5:35 a.m.

2200 block of West Madison at approximately 5:52 a.m.

Jan. 6

2100 block of West Madison at approximately 7:47 a.m.

Jan. 11

2400 block of West Erie at approximately 6:30 a.m.

1900 block of west Augusta at approximately 6:38 a.m.

2300 block of West Cermak at approximately 6:40 a.m.

Feb. 4

2100 block of South Damen at approximately 5:40 a.m.

1900 block of West 21st Street at approximately 5:45 a.m.

3500 block of West LeMoyne at approximately 6:30 a.m.

900 block of North Leavitt at approximately 7 a.m.

Detailed suspect descriptions were not available, with four-to-five suspects participating in each theft, displaying handguns or rifles while wearing ski masks and all-black clothing.

At least three of the robberies occurred when a person left a car running unattended on a street or at a gas station, but the later thefts were largely armed robberies, according to police.

At least two of the robberies were classified as carjackings, police said.

Residents are being urged to be aware of their surroundings when using ATM’s, and not to leave their vehicles left running unattended at gas pumps or in front of residences.

Anyone with information is urged to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.