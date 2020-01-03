Rockford

Armed Robbery at Rockford Credit Union, Suspect Barricaded Inside With Employees: Police

The incident was reported at around 2:45 p.m. at the Heritage Credit Union

An armed bank robbery suspect barricaded himself inside a Rockford credit union along with employees, and potentially other victims Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported at around 2:45 p.m. at the Heritage Credit Union, which is located at 5959 E. State St. People were being urged to avoid the area of East State Street and Mulford Road.

Witnesses have told 13 WREX, the NBC station in Rockford, that they've seen multiple different law enforcement agencies from different jurisdictions in the area.

The FBI's Chicago Field Office confirmed it was aware of the hostage situation and was assisting local law enforcement with the incident Friday afternoon.

Local

Cannabis in Illinois 47 mins ago

More Than $2.2 Million in Legal Cannabis Sold on Second Day in Illinois, State Says

Chicago Weather 3 hours ago

Chicago Forecast: Cooler Weekend Ahead With Light Snow

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

RockfordPOLICE
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us