Armed Robbery at Rockford Credit Union, Suspect Barricaded Inside With Employees: Police

An armed bank robbery suspect barricaded himself inside a Rockford credit union along with employees, and potentially other victims Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported at around 2:45 p.m. at the Heritage Credit Union, which is located at 5959 E. State St. People were being urged to avoid the area of East State Street and Mulford Road.

ARMED ROBBERY: This afternoon at approximately 2:30 p.m. there was an armed robbery at the Heritage Bank on State and Mulford. The armed suspect has barricaded himself inside with one or more employees or customers. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 3, 2020

Witnesses have told 13 WREX, the NBC station in Rockford, that they've seen multiple different law enforcement agencies from different jurisdictions in the area.

The FBI's Chicago Field Office confirmed it was aware of the hostage situation and was assisting local law enforcement with the incident Friday afternoon.

