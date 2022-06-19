Armed Robbers Target West Englewood Businesses, Police Say

Police are warning business owners in West Englewood of two armed robberies reported recently on the South Side.

In each case, the suspects entered a business and displayed a gun before taking money, Chicago police said.

One robbery happened June 1 at 8:51 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Ashland Avenue, police said. The other happened at 4:30 p.m. June 16 on the same block.

The suspects were described as two males between 16 and 25 years old wearing a gray T-shirt, black pants and black baseball cap.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.