Armed Robbers Target South Side Fast Food Restaurants

In each robbery, the thieves wore ski masks and displayed a long rifle

Police are warning South Side residents of armed robberies at fast food restaurants last month in Gresham.

In each case, two male suspects wearing ski masks entered the establishment, displayed a long rifle and demanded money from the register, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened:

  • At 8:30 p.m. Dec. 21, 2019 in the 8300 block of South Ashland Avenue and
  • At 8:30 p.m. Dec. 29, 2019 in the 8300 block of South Ashland Avenue.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.

