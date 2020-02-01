Near West Side

Armed Robberies Reported on Near West Side

Offender displays a handgun then demands victim's wallet and phone

Chicago police are warning residents of four armed robberies reported in January in Near West Side neighborhoods.

In each incident, someone flashes a handgun and demands the victim’s cell phone and wallet, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened:

  • About 12:30 a.m. Jan. 22, in the 600 block of West 33rd Street;
  • About 1:55 a.m. Jan. 22, in the 2200 block of South Archer Avenue;
  • About 3 p.m. Jan. 28, in the 2000 block of South Ruble Street; and
  • About 6:20 a.m. Jan. 29, in the 1800 block of West 21st Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

