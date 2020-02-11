Armed Robberies Reported In Washington Park

Three armed robberies were reported in January and February in Washington Park on the South Side.

In each incident, lone victims are approached by two males who flash a gun and take their personal property, Chicago police said in a community alert. In one of the robberies, the males took the victim’s car keys and fled in their car.

The robberies happened:

About 10 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 5900 block of South Michigan Avenue;

About 8:30 p.m. Feb. 3 in the 5900 block of South State Street; and

About 5 a.m. Feb. 6 in the first block of East 57th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.