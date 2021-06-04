Armed Robberies Reported in Heart of Italy, South Lawndale: Chicago Police

Chicago police are warning residents of three armed robberies reported Friday on the Lower West Side and in the South Lawndale community.

In each case, the suspect displayed a gun before taking property or a vehicle by force, Chicago police said.

Two robberies happened about 5 a.m. in the 2300 block of West 24th Street, which is in the Heart of Italy neighborhood. Another happened about 5 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Little Village, police said.

The suspects were described as two to five men between 20 and 23 years old.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.