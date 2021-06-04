armed robberies

Armed Robberies Reported in Heart of Italy, South Lawndale: Chicago Police

The suspects were described as two to five men between 20 and 23 years old.

Getty Images

Chicago police are warning residents of three armed robberies reported Friday on the Lower West Side and in the South Lawndale community.

In each case, the suspect displayed a gun before taking property or a vehicle by force, Chicago police said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Two robberies happened about 5 a.m. in the 2300 block of West 24th Street, which is in the Heart of Italy neighborhood. Another happened about 5 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Little Village, police said.

Local

chicago weekend shootings 41 mins ago

Chicago Violence: 1 Killed, 2 Injured in Weekend Shootings

Obama Presidential Center 2 hours ago

Obama: Presidential Center Will Promote Chicago's South Side

The suspects were described as two to five men between 20 and 23 years old.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

armed robberieschicago robberiesSouth Lawndalelower west side
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us