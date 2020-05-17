Englewood

Armed Robberies Reported in Englewood, Police Say

In each case, one or two men approached a lone victim on the street, threatened them with a black handgun and demanded their property

By Sun-Times Media

Police are warning residents about a series of armed robberies last week in Englewood on the South Side.

In each case, one or two men approached a lone victim on the street, threatened them with a black handgun and demanded their property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The hold-ups occurred:

  • About 7 p.m. May 14 in the 6900 block of South Elizabeth Street;
  • About 4 a.m. May 14 in the 6800 block of South Ashland Avenue;
  • About 12:30 a.m. May 13 in the 6900 block of South Ashland; and
  • About 5 a.m. May 11 in the 6900 block of South Damen Avenue.

The suspects are described as men between 20 and 35 years old, possibly with tattoos on their faces, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

