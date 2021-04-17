Armed Robberies Reported in Englewood: Chicago Police

Chicago police are warning residents of a pair of armed robberies reported in April in Englewood on the South Side.

In each incident someone was approached by up to six males who pulled out guns and demanded property, Chicago police said. The group either fled on foot or in a waiting silver Hyundai with temporary tags.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The robberies happened about 3:30 p.m. April 14 in the 5600 block of South Bishop Street and a day later about noon in the 5700 block of South Elizabeth Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.