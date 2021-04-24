Armed Robberies Reported in Englewood: Chicago Police

Chicago police are warning residents of recently reported armed robberies in Englewood on the South Side.

In each incident someone was approached near their residence by up to six males who pulled out a gun and demanded their property, Chicago police said. The group then fled in a silver Hyundai with temporary tags or on foot.

The robberies happened:

About noon April 15 in the 5700 block of South Elizabeth Street;

About 3:30 p.m. April 14 in the 5700 block of South Bishop Street;

About 2:40 p.m. April 19 in the 5700 block of South May Street; and

About 3:50 p.m. April 21 in the 5700 block of South Laflin Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.