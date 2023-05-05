Armed Robberies Masked as Dating App Meetups in North Lawndale, Police Say

A handful of North Lawndale armed robberies happened under the guise of a dating app meetup, police warned.

Between March 6 and April 28, eight armed robberies in the 1800 block of South Spaulding Avenue and one in the 1800 block of South Springfield Avenue have been linked to dating apps, according to Chicago police.

In most cases, the victims met up with someone they met from a dating app, and then they are taken to another location by 2-3 Black men, then asked for their belongings and/or money.

In some cases, the victims suffered minor injuries and in at least one case, the victim was tied down.

It’s not clear which dating app the offenders are using to target victims.

Detectives are investigating.