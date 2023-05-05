chicago crime

Armed Robberies Masked as Dating App Meetups in North Lawndale, Police Say

By Sun-Times/ NBC Chicago

A handful of North Lawndale armed robberies happened under the guise of a dating app meetup, police warned.

Between March 6 and April 28, eight armed robberies in the 1800 block of South Spaulding Avenue and one in the 1800 block of South Springfield Avenue have been linked to dating apps, according to Chicago police.

In most cases, the victims met up with someone they met from a dating app, and then they are taken to another location by 2-3 Black men, then asked for their belongings and/or money.

In some cases, the victims suffered minor injuries and in at least one case, the victim was tied down.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

It’s not clear which dating app the offenders are using to target victims.

Detectives are investigating.

This article tagged under:

chicago crime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us