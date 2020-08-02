Logan Square

Armed Robber Holds Up Logan Square, Humboldt Park Businesses

In each case, he entered a business, pulled out a knife and took cash, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

By Sun-Times Media

A man has robbed multiple businesses at knifepoint over the past week in Humboldt Park and Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The hold-ups occurred:

  • About 12:45 p.m. Aug. 1 in the 3100 block of West Armitage Avenue;
  • About 9:50 a.m. July 31 in the 3200 block of West North Avenue; and
  • About 9:40 p.m. July 30 in the 3100 block of West Armitage.

The suspect was described as a man with dreadlocks between 20 and 30 years old, about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

