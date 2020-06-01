cicero

Armed Employees Keep Watch From Roof of Store Amid Looting in Suburban Cicero

Employees at one store in Cicero opted to arm themselves and kept watch from the roof of the business amid hours of looting and destruction in the suburban community.

Two people were killed during unrest in the community on Monday, and at least 60 people were arrested.

Employees at the Dollar Buster store, which is located at 5119 W. Cermak Rd., said they promised to do anything they needed to protect their business.

Both the Illinois State Police and Cook County sheriff's deputies were called in to assist local law enforcement amid the unrest.

Despite the violence, Cicero authorities decided not to issue a curfew, saying it would take away needed resources.

