Armed Crew Responsible for at Least 9 Robberies in Downtown Chicago in 2-Day Spree

An armed robbery crew has been responsible for at least nine robberies in downtown Chicago in recent days, with six of those attacks occurring within hours of one another on Wednesday morning.

According to Chicago police, a group of assailants has been driving around the downtown area in a white Nissan Rogue SUV with Florida license plates.

Those assailants, armed with handguns and wearing black ski masks and all black clothing, have been jumping out of the vehicle and demanding property from victims before fleeing the scene.

The thefts have occurred:

June 20:

-1000 block of West Hubbard at approximately 11:20 p.m.

-300 block of East Lower North Water Street at approximately 11:30 p.m.

June 21:

-400 block of West Elm at approximately 1:53 a.m.

June 22:

-400 block of North Green at approximately 12:03 a.m.

-300 block of North Green at approximately 12:05 a.m.

-300 block of East Wacker at approximately 12:25 a.m.

-200 block of North Canal at approximately 12:30 a.m.

-2300 block of South Wentworth at approximately 2:11 a.m.

-3200 block of North Broadway at approximately 2:50 a.m.

Police say that between four and six assailants have been involved in each of the thefts, and have worn all black clothing and black ski masks. They are all believed to be between the ages of 18-to-25, and a white Nissan Rogue SUV with Florida license plates has been the vehicle involved in every theft.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or any suspicious individuals in the downtown area is asked to call 911 immediately.