Chicago police are asking residents on the north and west sides of the city to remain on high alert following a string of armed robberies and carjackings in the area.

According to officials, at least seven armed robberies and vehicular hijackings were reported Monday and Tuesday across the city, including in Rogers Park, Lincoln Park, Ukrainian Village and Pilsen.

In each of the incidents, three to four suspects approach victims that are seated in their vehicles, police say. The assailants then display handguns and demand the victims' personal property, as well as their vehicles, before feeling the scene.

In at least one instance, one of the suspects discharged multiple rounds of gunshots as the victim fled, police say.

Below is a full list of incident times and locations:

April 24: 3600 block of North Wolcott, 11:08 p.m.

According to police, the suspects are described as wearing dark clothing and face masks, and were reported fleeing the scenes in either a black sedan, a red KIA SUV or a black Toyota SUV.

Officials are asking the public to be aware of these crimes, and to alert family and friends who may live in or frequently travel to the above areas.

Anyone with information is asked to asked to contact the Area 3 Bureau of Detectives at 312-744-8263.

