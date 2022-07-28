Arlington International Racecourse to Hold a Series of Auctions

Looking to hold onto a piece of the Arlington International Racecourse? Equipment, nostalgia, artwork and more will be offered to the public through a series of upcoming auctions.

Soda dispensers, cases of sugar packs and fridges are among the first set of items up for bidding, as the racetrack looks to liquidate its assets following its September 2021 closure that ended its near 100 years in business.

Over 600 lots of food service equipment formerly used by the shuttered park will be available online starting Aug. 2, according to Grafe Auction, the company heading the sales. The complete set of items are available for viewing here.

To place a bid, participants must create an account with Grafe Auction on its website, which can be done here.

Additional auction dates and categories will be posted at a later date.

The track was a Chicago-area staple for nearly a century, opening in 1927.

It briefly shut down in 1998 and 1999, but it reopened in 2000 after Churchill Downs Incorporated purchased the track and rechristened it Arlington Park. It changed its name to Arlington International Racecourse in 2013.

The Chicago Bears are expected to close on the suburban land in either late 2022 or early 2023 with the intentions of moving out of its current stadium in Soldier Field.