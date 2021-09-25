Arlington International Racecourse Holds Final Day of Races After Nearly 100 Years

Arlington International Racecourse will host its final races of the season, and possibly ever, on Saturday.

After nearly 100 years in business, owners of the park announced the racecourse will "cross the finish line" with an evening firework display to celebrate Closing Day.

Gates open for the event at 1 p.m. for a 2:25 p.m. post time. Arlington said Closing Day will run until 6:30 p.m. and fireworks will be set off at dusk.

This year's racing season could be the last for the facility, as the owners of Arlington Racecourse announced plans to sell the property to a developer. The track also did not apply for racing dates with the Illinois racing board by the deadline this summer, meaning there will be no racing at the Arlington Heights venue for 2022.

According to a press release from Churchill Downs Incorporated, the 326-acre property in suburban Arlington Heights will be sold, and the company selling the property will aim to find a buyer who will redevelop it.

“Arlington’s ideal location in Chicago’s northwest suburbs, together with direct access to downtown Chicago via an on-site Metra rail station, presents a unique redevelopment opportunity. We expect to see robust interest in the site and look forward to working with potential buyers, in collaboration with the Village of Arlington Heights, to transition this storied location to its next phase,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this season's race days did not include live entertainment events, family days nor carry-in items.

The track has been a Chicago-area staple for nearly a century, opening in 1927.

It briefly shut down in 1998 and 1999, but it reopened in 2000 after Churchill Downs Incorporated purchased the track and rechristened it Arlington Park. It changed its name to Arlington International Racecourse in 2013.