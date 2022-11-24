Arlington Heights Welcomes Sailors Away From Home on Thanksgiving

Veterans and volunteers from the Arlington Heights American Legion Post 208 welcomed 45 sailors for a Thanksgiving meal Thursday.

The young men and women are doing their U.S. Navy Basic Training at the Great Lakes Recruit Training Center in Illinois.

For eight weeks, this group has been away from their homes, family and friends.

“We are hosting them to give them everything they didn’t have in basic training and they’re so excited,” said Greg Padovani, the chairman of the Veterans Memorial Committee in Arlington Heights.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

They were greeted with smiles and Thanksgiving dinner, but most importantly, they were able to speak to their families.

“We’re just very happy, grateful to be here this morning,” said California recruit Filo Luis Ortiz. “We were getting screamed at and this morning everyone is being so nice.”

The warm greetings and conversations with fellow veterans and volunteers at the Arlington Heights American Legion Post is just what they needed.

“Feels like home,” Ortiz said. “We got a hug earlier, felt like my mom’s hug, made me miss my mom.”

Mekyla Williams, from Chicago's South Side, is following in her family’s footsteps by joining the Navy.

She got to make the call home to catch up with those she’s thankful for this year.

“It’s been super emotional,” said Williams. “I’m excited to hear from them, im excited to get off base for a minute.”

Emotions ran high as the sailors had time to tell their loved ones how much they miss them.

This is also an opportunity for the Village of Arlington Heights to give back.

It was apparent to sailors like Williams.

“People love us, people care for us,” she said. “People are happy that we’re joining the service.”