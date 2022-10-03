Arlington Heights to Vote on Referendum Against Bears Stadium

Arlington Heights board to vote on stadium referendum originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Village of Arlington Heights will consider a petition on Monday night created in an attempt to prevent taxpayer subsidies to be used for the Chicago Bears stadium developments at Arlington Park.

A libertarian group called "Americans for Prosperity" created the petition back in early August. The goal of the petition is to maintain "equal treatment of businesses and good use of taxpayer dollars," according to the group.

The petition met the required prerequisites -- 10 percent of signatures from registered voters in the area -- to have the proposition reviewed by the village board members. However, according to the Chicago Tribune, members of the board are expected to reject the proposal.

“I’m certainly hopeful the board will unanimously reject it,” Mayor Tom Hayes told the Tribune.

If rejected, the group would need 12 percent of registered voters' signatures to move the petition into a vote without approval from the board.

The proposal, while indirectly pointed toward the Bears' stadium motives, suggests withholding any taxpayer incentives to all new businesses in the community.

“We don’t think it’s something that’s in the best interest of the village,” Hayes said in August. “If something like this is enacted, then all those businesses are going elsewhere, and how will that benefit our residents?”

The Bears organization has been persistent about its refrain from asking for public funding outside of infrastructure assistance, i.e. sewers. They have stayed consistent with the idea they won't construct a building with public funding.

Even though they will request public funding for infrastructure, the team hopes they will be able to provide economic prosperity for the community.

"We will need help," McCaskey said. "There are broad, long-term public benefits of this project, and we look forward to partnering with various governmental bodies to secure additional funding and assistance needed to support the development of the remainder of the site. How much or what form this will take we do not know at this time.

"But we do know that without infrastructure support and property tax certainty, the project as described to you tonight will not be able to move forward."

