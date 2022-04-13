Ariana Taylor: What We Know About Chicago-Area Mother's Disappearance After Remains Found

The remains of Chicago-area missing mother Ariana Taylor have been identified by police after her body was found in a ditch in Gary, Indiana Wednesday morning, though questions remain.

In a press conference Wednesday, Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady said the body was found at around in a "shallow drainage ditch" behind a fence at around 9 a.m. in the of 2100 block of Colorado Street amid a K9 search.

Though her identity was not immediately known, the body was identified at Taylor in subsequent hours, Hamady said. The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined through an autopsy by the medical examiner's office.

Hamady noted that there is no current search for suspects and no current threat to the public.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Due to the ongoing death investigation, police would not comment whether or not foul play could be involved.

Some wondered if the body found by police Sunday afternoon was connected to the search for Taylor. However, in a strange turn of events, police later said the body was a life-size doll.

At approximately 4:40 p.m., Gary police officers were called to the area of 15th Avenue and Lake Street for what was "believed to be a body in the grassy area," authorities said in a news release. Upon arrival, police stated officers discovered a body, however said identification wasn’t able to be made at the time.

Approximately two hours later, Gary police revealed the body was determined to be a life-size silicone/rubber-type doll once it was uncovered.

Sunday's discovery was made a few miles away from where the vehicle of Ariana Taylor was found a week earlier. However, her body found Wednesday was not located near the original crash.

Last week, Taylor's mother reported her missing after the SUV she was believed to have been driving was recovered after having crashed down an embankment along Interstate 65 near the border of Lake Station and Gary.

Queena Taylor, Ariana's mother, said she learned a body had been discovered Sunday after seeing reports on social media. So, she headed to the location.

"...I wanted to confirm and check and see who it is," she said. "I still believe she’s alive, so that's what I'm going with until further notice.”

Family members say Taylor's wallet, cell phone and keys were missing. They also say some of her bloody clothes were found several feet away from the crash scene, along with a piece of her jewelry.

Gary police searched the area surrounding the scene with dogs and a helicopter, but haven't found any signs of Taylor. Many others have been helping Taylor's family in their search, including Kevin Collins and his bodyguard company.

"Spread her picture, you know, stop at the businesses. You know, just that, you know?," he said. "Pretty much, that could help us out.”

Queena Taylor previously told NBC 5 she believes foul play is involved in her daughter’s mysterious disappearance.