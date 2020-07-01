Area DJ's, Community Activists Gather to Call for Action to Prevent Chicago Gun Violence

Dozens of Chicago radio and street DJ’s came together to speak out against gun violence in Calumet Park on Wednesday, and they’re hoping their voices can help to bring people together in the fight to stem the tide of shootings in the city.

“there has got to be a revolution about this gun violence,” DJ Phantom said.

The DJ’s are uniting on behalf of the victims of gun violence in the city, including seven children who have been killed across the city in the last two weeks.

“It’s imperative that we get our community back on track,” Farley Jackmaster Funk said. “That’s what our problem is today.”

Yasmine Miller, mother of Sincere Gaston, a 1-year-old boy killed in a shooting over the weekend, pleaded for the person responsible for the shooting to come forward.

“Do y’all know how it feels for me to go identify my son? At a morgue?” she said.

The musicians and DJ’s at Wednesday’s event are all echoing Miller’s sentiments, asking any witnesses to come forward to bring Gaston’s killer to justice.

“The only way it’s going to stop is if we turn in the people that are doing it,” recording artist Casper said. “We must start turning them in. Somebody knows something.”

Community activist Andrew Holmes called on residents to help protect each other.

“We need to find out who took these babies’ lives,” he said. “They were kids. If we don’t protect our children, then we’re nobody.”

A $25,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the capture and arrest of the shooter.