‘Are These Your Goats?' Chicago Animal Care Searching For Owner of 3 Stray Goats

UPDATE: Chicago Animal Care and Control said the three goats, "Billy, Sunshine & Baby were reunited with their owner [Wednesday] evening."

Anyone out there missing some goats? Chicago's Department of Animal Care and Control found three stray ones, and the city is looking for their rightful owner.

"Are these your goats?" A Tuesday Facebook post from the department read, adding that one animal control officer had "quite the day" after he brought in three goats that officials have determined are strays.

As of Wednesday morning, the post had received more than 150 comments and nearly 300 shares.

"As much fun as they seem to be having, we are pretty sure they just want to go back home," the post continues, alongside photos of two large white goats and a smaller black one.

According to the photos, the friendly-looking goats are currently confined to a small pen, and have been provided some straw to eat. One of the goats appears to be a Billy Goat, with prominent horns and a lengthy beard.

So, the question remains: Are these your pets? If so, please contact Chicago's Department of Animal Care.