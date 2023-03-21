Are These the Best Places to Live in the Chicago Area? New Ranking Names Top 10

Which Chicago-area suburbs are the best to live in? A new ranking has dubbed the top 10.

Niche, a popular rankings and review website, released its list of 2023 Best Places to Live in the Chicago Area and a small northern suburb topped the list, but others from around the area also made the cut.

Bannockburn, a village of just around 1,000 residents in north suburban Lake County, nabbed the top spot not just for the Chicago area but for the entire state of Illinois. Following in second was Long Grove, also in Lake County, and DuPage County's Clarendon Hills, which ranked third. Naperville, was recently listed as one of the top places to live in the U.S., among other titles, also came in at no. 4, followed by Inverness, located just outside of Palatine, at no. 5.

Bannockburn's top title marks a dramatic shift from 2022, when the suburb ranked eighth on the list.

The rankings are based on a number of data sets from sources like the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI and Bureau of Labor Statistics, according to Niche. The data was used to determine things like affordability, the local housing market, neighborhood diversity, area public schools, walkability and more.

The top 10 best places to live in the Chicago area were:

Bannockburn Long Grove Clarendon Hills Naperville Inverness Hinsdale Buffalo Grove Western Springs Kildeer Evanston

Find the complete ranking here.