Are Illinois schools open or closed on Veterans Day for 2024?

The federal holiday of Veterans Day is coming up for 2024, which means banks, along with state and government offices are closed, and mail won't be delivered. But are schools open?

This year, Veterans Day falls on a Monday. However, the day takes place on Nov. 11 every year, no matter what day of the week it falls on.

As the holiday approaches, here's what to know.

When and what is Veterans Day?

The day, which honors living veterans who served in the military, dates back to 1919.

The holiday grew out of the commemoration of Armistice Day, the Department of Veterans Affairs says, when fighting between the Allied countries and Germany ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. It was to have been the end of “the war to end all wars," and always falls on Nov. 11, no matter what day of the week that date falls.

President Woodrow Wilson inaugurated the first celebration in 1919, with parades and a brief break in business starting at 11 a.m.

For 2024, Veterans Day falls on Monday, Nov. 11.

In 2023, the holiday fell on a Saturday, with many observations taking place the Friday before. If the holiday falls on a Sunday, it's observed on Monday

Banks, DMVs, USPS and more

As Veterans Day is a federal holiday mail will not be delivered and the United States Postal Service will be closed Monday.

Similarly, many banks will be closed, along with federal courts and non-essential government offices.

In Illinois, driver's license facilities and other Secretary of State's offices will be closed.

Are schools closed on Veteran's Day?

According to the Illinois State Board of Education, Veterans Day isn't considered a "legal school holiday." However, the board does indicate that districts can choose to celebrate it. In those cases, the district considers it a "Not in Attendance" day, which means "no students are engaged in learning as determined by the local school board.

Other "Not in Attendance" days, the Board says, include Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday, Lincoln's Birthday, Casmir Pulaski Day and Columbus Day.

According to the Chicago Public Schools 2024-25 calendar, Veterans Day is not observed as a holiday.

National Parks free on Veteran's Day

What will be open -- and free to all visitors -- are National Parks. "The National Park Service invites all visitors to remember our veterans by visiting any National Park Service site for free on Veterans Day (November 11)," the NPS says.

Veterans Day Deals

A number of businesses are offering deals and free meals to honor those who have served the country.

Most in-person discounts will require proof of service, such a military ID or veteran organization membership card. Online discounts may require registration with ID.me to verify service.

Here's a roundup of freebies and deals running for Veterans Day in the Chicago area:

Starbucks

Free tall brewed coffee for Veterans, military service members and military spouses

Applebee's

Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free entrée from a special menu Monday at Applebee's.

BIBIBOP Asian Grill

Free bowl with military ID.

Buffalo Wild Wings

All past and present service members with valid ID can get 10 free boneless wings and fries.

Chili's

Chili's will offer service members a free meal for in-restaurant dining. Options will include soup and salad, boneless wings and more.

Dunkin'

Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free donut Monday at participating Dunkin' locations.

IHOP

The pancake house will thank veterans and active-duty military members with a free stack from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

Rainbow Cone

Participating Rainbow Cone locations will offer a free classic sundae for all veterans and active military personnel.

