Are Schools Closed for Veterans Day in Illinois?

This year, Veterans Day falls on Friday, Nov. 11. The federal holiday, that celebrates the country’s living sons and daughters who swore an oath to defend the Constitution, is observed nationally, with many banks, businesses and offices closed.

But what about schools -- is Veterans Day considered a school holiday in Illinois?

While some do observe the day, others don't. And thus, the answer depends on which school your child attends.

According to the Illinois State Board of Education, Veterans Day isn't considered a "legal school holiday." However, the board does indicate that districts can choose to celebrate it. In those cases, the district considers it a "Not in Attendance" day, which means "no students are engaged in learning as determined by the local school board.

NIA, the Board says, "is primarily used for breaks throughout the year as well as district-specific holidays."

Other NIA days, the Board says, include Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday, Lincoln's Birthday, Casmir Pulaski Day and Columbus Day.

According to the Chicago Public Schools 2022-2023 calendar, Veterans Day is not observed as a holiday. However, Election Day 2022 was.

But just because Veterans Day isn't recognized in Illinois public schools as a "legal school holiday," many other businesses and officers are closed.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday, which means mail will not be delivered on that day, and the United States Postal Service will be closed. Similarly, many banks will be closed, along with federal courts and non-essential government offices.

In Illinois, drivers license facilities and other secretary of states offices will be closed, a press release from the Secretary of States Office said.

What will be open -- and free to all visitors -- are National Parks. "The National Park Service invites all visitors to remember our veterans by visiting any National Park Service site for free on Veterans Day (November 11)," the NPS says.

Additionally, many businesses on Friday are offering deals and free meals to honor those who have served the country.