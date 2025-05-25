Each year, Americans pay tribute to those who have lost their lives fighting for the United States on Memorial Day, but how are flags supposed to be flown on the observance date?

Memorial Day occurs on the final Monday of May each year under an act of Congress passed in 1968. The day, originally called “Decoration Day,” was originally meant to pay tribute to Union soldiers who had died in the Civil War but has since evolved to offer respect to all members of the military who died during the course of their service.

A wide variety of tributes are paid on the date, including parades and ceremonies across the United States, but how are American residents, businesses and government buildings supposed to fly their flags on the date?

According to the United States’ Department of Veterans Affairs, on Memorial Day the flag is raised to the top of the staff at dawn and then lowered to half-staff, but it is then supposed to be raised back to full-staff at noon.

Typically when flags are ordered to be flown at half-staff that remains in place for the entire day, but under U.S. flag code, Memorial Day observances require the flag to be flown at full-staff after noon as a way of paying tribute to fallen soldiers, and to honor the sacrifices that they made for their country.

Both Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Indiana Gov. Mike Braun issued orders for flags to be flown at half-staff until noon on Memorial Day.

The federal holiday of Memorial Day had its origins in the years after the Civil War, and its name was changed from Decoration Day to Memorial Day in 1868 to honor Union soldiers who had died in the war by Commander in Chief John Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic, according to the Library of Congress.

After the world wars, a move was made to change the focus of the observance to honor all fallen soldiers, and Congress officially set the date of Memorial Day as the last Monday in May in a piece of legislation passed in 1968.