Are fireflies going extinct? What to know about ‘lightning bugs' in Illinois

Now is the time of year many might begin to see annual fireflies lighting up yards -- a sign that summer has finally arrived. But could that beloved sight be in jeopardy?

Fireflies, also known as lightning bugs, are facing declining numbers across the globe, according to recent reports.

The International Union for Conversation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species reported several North American firefly species could be at risk of extinction, though data remains challenging as research is relatively new.

"There is an urgent need to study firefly populations more closely to fully understand their plight and ensure conservation efforts are effective," the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, a nonprofit organization working on conservation efforts, wrote on its website.

In Illinois, researchers warned of indications populations are declining.

So what can you do about it?

Here's what to know:

Lightning bugs in Illinois

According to the University of Illinois, there are more than 20 species of lightning bugs in the state. That's compared to more than 2,000 worldwide.

While their names may indicate these insects are "bugs" or "flies," it turns out they're actually beetles in the family Lampyridae, which translates to "shining fire."

The most common species of fireflies in Illinois is known as the "big dipper," according to the U of I.

"They can be found in various habitats like roadsides and woodlands and are most commonly found in open areas like yards and fields," Horticulture educator Ken Johnson wrote for the university. "This is likely the firefly you caught in your yard as a child."

Adults typically begin emerging in early June and will fly around dusk.

They only live a few weeks while they mate and lay eggs. Those eggs usually hatch a few weeks later, with larvae eating worms, slugs, caterpillars and more in the soil before overwintering until the following spring.

Are the going extinct?

According to horticulture educator Jamie Viebach with the U of I, firefly populations are believed to be on the decline due to a combination of several factors.

A 2020 study published in BioScience found "habitat loss, light pollution, and pesticide use" were among "the most serious threats."

Light pollution can make it harder for lightning bugs to find mates as their "light" or "glow" is used as a mating call.

Meanwhile, clean and tidy yards can make it trickier for adult lightning bugs to lay their eggs.

"Because most lightning bug larvae live in leaf litter, decaying wood, and especially wet, marshy areas, pristine maintenance of gardens and yards can remove habitat," Vieback wrote.

Then, there's pesticide use.

"Like other insects, pesticide use poses a threat to firefly populations. Remember, fireflies spend most of their lives as larvae that feed on pests like slugs, snails, and other soft-bodied critters," Johnson wrote. "Pesticides that kill these are eliminating food sources for these insects. Pesticides applied to plants can also affect fireflies that use them as shelter or, in the case of herbicides, eliminate them altogether."

Viebach noted mosquito spray can also harm these creatures.

Do all lightning bugs light up?

Yes and no.

While all fireflies are considered "bioluminescent," particularly all larvae, some species fly during the day as adults, Johnson wrote.

Those that do glow use it as a way to attract a mate.

"One way to identify the species is to watch the pattern that is flashed. It might be a series of short flashes or a flash using movement to look like the letter 'J' but the females are nearby lookinulg for just the right pattern. She will then flash back from the ground or perched on a plant when she sees it," Viebach said.

How can you help protect them?

Experts say there are a few things you can do to protect the firefly population and help it rebuild.