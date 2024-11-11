Are Chicago Public Schools open on Veterans Day 2024? What's open and closed

Each year, the federal holiday of Veterans Day falls on Nov. 11. This year, that day falls on a Monday, which means the United States Post Office along with many banks, federal courthouses will be closed.

But what about schools?

According to the Illinois State Board of Education, Veterans Day isn't considered a "legal school holiday." However, the board does indicate that districts can choose to celebrate it. In those cases, the district considers it a "Not in Attendance" day, which means "no students are engaged in learning as determined by the local school board.

Other "Not in Attendance" days, the Board says, include Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday, Lincoln's Birthday, Casmir Pulaski Day and Columbus Day.

According to the Chicago Public Schools 2024-25 calendar, Veterans Day is not observed as a holiday, which means school is in session.

Banks, mail and more: What's open and closed on Veteran's Day

As Veterans Day is a federal holiday, mail will not be delivered and the United States Postal Service will be closed Monday.

Similarly, many banks will be closed, along with federal courts and non-essential government offices. The New

In Illinois, driver's license facilities and other Secretary of State's offices will be closed. Other businesses, like retail stores and grocery stores are expected to be open, though hours may vary.

Chicago events commemorating Veterans Day

Numerous events are set to be held in the Chicago area on Monday in honor of Veterans Day for 2024, including one of the area's largest commemoration ceremonies at Soldier Field Monday morning.

The Chicago stadium, built in 1919, was initially called Municipal Grant Park Stadium. However, it was renamed to Soldier Field on Nov. 11, 1925, at the request Chicago Gold Star Mothers, to honor those who died in combat.

“Veterans Day is a revered time to honor the courage and sacrifice of all those who have dedicated their lives to protecting our nation,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a release about Monday's event. “We pay tribute to veterans right here in Chicago and across the country for their resilience and resolve."

According to the release, the keynote address at the Soldier Field event will be delivered by The Honorable William J. Walker, the 38th Sergeant at Arms of the U.S. House of Representatives during the 117th Congress.

Previously, General Walker served as the 23rd Commanding General of the District of Columbia National Guard (DCNG), the release said.

The event will also formally recognize Chicago as a Purple Heart City, joining the ranks of cities across the country that honor the sacrifices of those who have been wounded or killed in combat, the release said.

The event, which includes musical performances a ceremonial wreath-laying and more, begins at 11 a.m.

Why do we celebrate Veterans Day?

The federal holiday of Veterans Day, falls on Monday, Nov. 11 for 2024. The day, which honors living veterans who served in the military, dates back to 1919.

The holiday grew out of the commemoration of Armistice Day, the Department of Veterans Affairs says, when fighting between the Allied countries and Germany ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. It was to have been the end of “the war to end all wars," and always falls on Nov. 11, no matter what day of the week that date falls.

President Woodrow Wilson inaugurated the first celebration in 1919, with parades and a brief break in business starting at 11 a.m.

In 2023, the holiday fell on a Saturday, with many observations taking place the Friday before. If the holiday falls on a Sunday, it's observed on Monday.

National Parks free on Veteran's Day

What will be open -- and free to all visitors -- are National Parks. "The National Park Service invites all visitors to remember our veterans by visiting any National Park Service site for free on Veterans Day (November 11)," the NPS says.

Veterans Day Deals

A number of businesses are offering deals and free meals to honor those who have served the country.

Most in-person discounts will require proof of service, such a military ID or veteran organization membership card. Online discounts may require registration with ID.me to verify service.

Here's a roundup of freebies and deals running for Veterans Day in the Chicago area:

Starbucks

Free tall brewed coffee for Veterans, military service members and military spouses

Applebee's

Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free entrée from a special menu Monday at Applebee's.

BIBIBOP Asian Grill

Free bowl with military ID.

Buffalo Wild Wings

All past and present service members with valid ID can get 10 free boneless wings and fries.

Chili's

Chili's will offer service members a free meal for in-restaurant dining. Options will include soup and salad, boneless wings and more.

Dunkin'

Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free donut Monday at participating Dunkin' locations.

IHOP

The pancake house will thank veterans and active-duty military members with a free stack from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

Rainbow Cone

Participating Rainbow Cone locations will offer a free classic sundae for all veterans and active military personnel.