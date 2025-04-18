While the Good Friday holiday isn't a federal one, there are still some places closed in honor of the day.

The holy day commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus. The somber religious day often sees some schools and businesses closed, with many Christians attending special church services or prayer vigils in observance.

Here's a look at what's open and closed for the day:

Banks

Most banks are expected to remain open since Good Friday is not considered a federal holiday. Good Friday is also not listed as a Federal Reserve holiday.

DMVs

Good Friday is also not listed as a state holiday, so DMV locations across the state are expected to remain open. That includes Chicago's Real ID supercenter, which already had lines stretching down blocks to start the day.

Post Office

USPS will remain open for Good Friday.

FedEx offices will also remain open, though some services will operate with a modified schedule. UPS pickup and delivery services will remain on schedule and store locations will be open.

Schools

Public schools are expected to remain open as Good Friday isn't listed on the Illinois Department of Education holiday schedule. However, some religious and Catholic schools may be closed for Good Friday or an "Easter break."

Stock Market

According to authorities, the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange will be closed on Good Friday. They will reopen on Monday, April 21.

Additionally, the U.S. bond market closed early Thursday afternoon in advance of the holiday. Bond markets will stay closed through the holiday, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association said.

Stores

While most stores won't be closed for Good Friday, some will be closed for Easter Sunday.

Numerous supermarkets, pharmacies and big-box stories will also be closed for the weekend holiday.

That list includes: