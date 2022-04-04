April's Full ‘Egg' Moon to Ring in Easter. Here's When to Catch the Sight

The hunt for eggs may reach the sky this Easter, with an “Egg Moon” on the forecast to fall just ahead of the holiday.

Tallying as the first full lunar cycle of the spring season, the moon will glow on eve of Easter on April 16, setting cast a pink hue.

So, when can viewers head outdoors to catch a glimpse?

After rising just above the horizon, the moon is expected to reach peak illumination at 1:57 p.m. to appear its biggest and brightest, according to Almanac. However, the moon won't be visible until after sunset.

The moon’s name comes from its association with the wildlife that often flock back from their winter dwellings to lay eggs.

It’s also called the “Pink Moon” because of the golden hue it takes on, and the flowers that begin to bloom in the warm weather.

The next full moon will occur May 16, and is named the Flower Moon.