Appointments will soon be required to renew your driver's license at several Illinois facilities

Illinois drivers looking to renew their license or perform a number of other tasks at facilities in the state will soon be required to make an appointment, the Secretary of State's office said this week.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced this week that a "Skip-the-Line" program will be implemented at the state's busiest DMVs, allowing for extended hours and appointment scheduling, as the office aims to reduce long wait times seen at a number of area facilities.

So what exactly will you need an appointment for and where?

Here's a breakdown of what to know:

Where will appointments be required?

Appointments will now be required for some services at 44 of the state's busiest driver services locations, including all locations in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs.

The following DMVs will be appointment-only beginning on Sept. 1, with their days of operation visible in the right-hand column:

Facility                                    Address                                                          Days of Operation      

Chicago:

Chicago North                         5401 N. Elston Ave.                                         Mon-Sat

Chicago South                         9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive         Mon-Sat

Chicago West                          5301 W. Lexington St.                                     Mon-Fri

Diversey Express                    4642 W. Diversey Ave.                                    Mon-Fri

Suburbs:

Aurora                                     339 E. Indian Trail                                           Mon-Fri

Bridgeview                              7358 W. 87th St.                                              Mon-Fri

Chicago Heights                      570 W. 209th St.                                             Mon-Fri

Deerfield                                  405 Lake Cook Road                                      Mon-Sat

Des Plaines                             1470 Lee St.                                                    Mon-Fri

Elgin                                        595 S. State                                                     Mon-Fri

Joliet                                        201 S. Joyce Road                                          Mon-Fri

Lake Zurich                             951 S. Rand Road                                            Mon-Fri

Lockport                                  1029 - 31 East 9th St.                                       Mon-Fri

Lombard                                  837 S. Westmore B27                                      Mon-Sat

Melrose Park                           1903 N. Mannheim Road                                 Mon-Fri

Midlothian                                14434 S. Pulaski                                              Mon-Sat

Naperville                                931 W. 75th St., Ste. 161                                 Mon-Sat

Orland Township                     14807 S. Ravinia Ave.                                      Mon-Fri (4:30p close)

Plano                                       236 Mitchell Drive                                            Mon-Fri

Schaumburg                            1227 E. Golf Road                                           Mon-Sat

St. Charles                              3851 E. Main St.                                               Mon-Fri

Waukegan                               617 S. Green Bay Road                                   Mon-Fri

*West Chicago (CDL only)       721 Kress Road                                               Mon-Sat

Woodstock                              428 S. Eastwood Drive                                     Mon-Fri

Central/Downstate:

Belleville                                  400 W. Main St.                                               Mon-Fri

Belvidere                                 425 W. Southtowne Drive                                Mon-Fri

Bethalto                                   20 Terminal Drive, Ste. 103, East Alton           Mon-Fri

Bloomington                            1510 W. Market St.                                          Mon-Sat

*Bradley                                   111 Village Square Shopping Plaza                Mon-Fri

Champaign                              2012 Round Barn Road                                  Mon-Sat

Decatur                                   3149 N. Woodford St.                                      Mon-Fri

DeKalb                                    1360 Oakwood St.                                           Mon-Fri

Edwardsville                            1502A Troy Road                                            Mon-Fri

Galesburg                               1066 E. Losey St.                                            Mon-Fri

Granite City                             1810 Edison Ave.                                            Mon-Sat

*Marion                                    1905 Rendleman St.                                       Mon-Sat

*Moline/Silvis                           2001 Fifth St., Ste. 10                                     Mon-Sat

Morris                                      425 E. Route 6                                                Mon-Fri

Pekin                                       200 S. Second St.                                           Mon-Fri

*Peoria                                    3311 N. Sterling Ave.                                       Mon-Sat

*Quincy                                    2512 Locust St.                                               Mon-Fri

Rockford Central                      3720 E. State St.                                            Mon-Sat

*Springfield Wabash                1650 Wabash Ave.                                          Mon-Sat

Tilton                                       #5 Southgate Drive                                          Mon-Fri

*CDL services will also be available.

What tasks will require an appointment and which will not?

Those seeking REAL ID, driver’s license and ID card services, and in-car driving tests will now be required to make an appointment for an in-person visit.

However, those seeking vehicle-related services, such as title, registration and license plate sticker renewal do not need to make an appointment.

What other changes are being made?

In addition to extended hours and an appointment-only system for certain services at some locations, additional online services for renewal of driver's licenses and license plate stickers are being introduced, with the program taking effect on Sept. 1.

Additionally, all DMVs in Illinois are extending their hours of operation, now open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

More extended hours will be initiated at 16 DMVs throughout the state, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays as well.

For more information, visit the Illinois Secretary of State website here.

