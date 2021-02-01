Appointments Open Tuesday for New Cook County COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site

Appointments for suburban Cook County's second large COVID-19 community vaccination site, Triton College in River Grove, will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Cook County Health.

Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov. Those without internet access or who need assistance scheduling can call 833-308-1988 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Under Phase 1B, the current phase of Illinois' vaccination rollout, people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers," which includes first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff and grocery store employees, are eligible.

Suburban Cook County opened its first mass vaccination site at the Tinley Park Convention Center on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Nearly 7,000 vaccines were administered at the convention center during the first week in operation, health officials said.

At Triton College, "when fully operationalized and when ample vaccine supply becomes available," more than 4,000 vaccines are expected to be administered weekly.

Vaccinations at all Cook County Health sites are by appointment only. Additional large vaccination sites throughout the county are expected to open in the following weeks.

For a complete look at how to make an appointment or receive vaccine information for your area, click here.

In addition to the two mass vaccination sites, several Walgreens and Jewel-Osco locations are also among those offering appointments for residents eligible under Phase 1B.

Residents who are not eligible to receive the vaccine can sign up at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov to receive updates about phases and eligibility.