Application for Bally's Casino in Chicago found ‘preliminarily suitable' by Illinois Gaming Board

The application for a future Bally's Casino located in Chicago's River West neighborhood was deemed to be "preliminarily suitable" by the Illinois Gaming Board on Thursday.

The move allows Bally's to continue the process of preparing the site at 777 West Chicago Avenue and hiring employees, for a future casino.

According to the Illinois Gaming Board, applicants who are deemed "preliminarily suitable" can complete required tasks that eventually lead to a pre-opening audit, practice gaming session and eventual issuance of a temporary operating permit.

"The ruling will enable us to continue development efforts on Bally's Chicago Casino temporary site at the iconic Medinah Temple. As a world-class city and a global destination, Chicago provides an exceptional environment to offer outstanding amenities to visitors and residents alike," a statement from Bally's read in part.

In advance of receiving a license, a casino can operate under a temporary operating permit at either a temporary or permanent location.

Bally’s permanent facility is set to be located at the site of the former Chicago Tribune Publishing Center at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Halsted, with construction expected to begin in 2024.

Prior to that, a temporary casino will open at the Medinah Temple, located on the Near North Side of Chicago. Bally’s says it has been licensed to operate a temporary casino at the Medinah Temple for three years, or until the permanent facility is completed.

According to officials, the permanent casino will feature a 500-room hotel, 3,400 slot machines, 173 table games and 10 food venues. Also planned is a 3,000-seat entertainment center, as well as a 20,000 sq. foot "museum venue," officials say.