Apple Fest Returns to Chicago This Weekend For Fall Celebration

Chicago's Lincoln Square Ravenswood Apple Fest returns this weekend, complete with a variety of fall activities to kickstart the month of October.

The newly expanded festival will showcase apple-inspired items for sale, beers and ciders, caramel apples and apple cider, among other items, according to organizers.

Between the Wilson Avenue and Giddings Plaza stages, the two-day event will feature live music from local artists, as well as contests, comedy performances and story time.

Apple Fest will run Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located on Lincoln Avenue between Lawrence and Wilson, according to a release.

The $10 suggested donation to enter the festival supports projects in Lincoln Square Ravenswood, as well as other community non-profit organizations, organizers noted.

