Apple AirTag used to locate missing students on 1st day of school in DeKalb

A parent in DeKalb is thanking Apple AirTags for helping to locate her child, who was among two kindergarten students that went missing on a school bus on the first day of school this week.

Though one of the parents is viewing the device designed for use to track baggage as a life-saver, others are questioning its use to track children.

Shannon Stoker, the mother of a 6-year-old student at Founders Elementary School in DeKalb, said a school board meeting was underway when she was notified that her son hadn't been in school all day.

Stoker told police that her son had an AirTag with him, which tracked his location in real-time and showed he was still on a school bus.

In response to the incident, the school district said the child had been confused with another student and was under supervision for the entire day.

Apple has previously emphasized that AirTags are meant to track devices, not people.

"AirTags are meant to track objects, and they connect to Apple smart devices," technology expert Juan Guevara said.

Though the convenience of AirTags is undeniable, experts urge exercising caution and to weigh the pros and cons, particularly considering the risk of hacking.

"Any tech device can be hacked. It all depends on how secure the password is," Guevara said.

Experts offer the following tips for those thinking about using AirTags for their children:

Battery Life: AirTags can last over a year, and your iPhone will alert you when it’s time for a replacement.

Geofencing: With the Find My app, you can set up geofenced areas around places like home or school, and receive alerts if your child enters or leaves those areas.

Respect Privacy and Know the Laws depending on where you live.

In the case of the two kindergartners who went missing in DeKalb, the school district issued an apology for what they called “failures at almost every level.”