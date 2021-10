Police are investigating after possible human remains were found in the Waterfall Glen forest preserve Friday, authorities said.

DuPage County Forest Preserve Police said they were notified late Friday morning by a contractor in the area that potential human remains had been discovered in the 700-acre forest preserve.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

An investigation is underway, but further details weren't immediately released.

Check back for more on this developing story.