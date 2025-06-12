Cook County

Explosion levels suburban Crestwood home, leaves man dead

By NBC Chicago Staff

A man has died and a suburban Crestwood home lies in ruins after a natural gas explosion Thursday.

Firefighters remain on the scene at the home near the intersection of 141st and Kenneth on Thursday after the explosion and fire.

Officials confirmed that a 76-year-old man inside the home has died after the blast, which was likely caused by a natural gas leak.

A witness told NBC Chicago's Randy Gyllenhaal that they heard an explosion, and that they observed papers and other debris flying through the air.

Helicopter footage showed the scale of the devastation, with the charred remains of the home and fire damage on neighboring residences in the area.

Firefighters continue to sift through the rubble, putting out hotspots during the response at the scene.

An investigation remains in its preliminary stages.

