Roof Collapses at Apollo Theatre in Belvidere Following Storms: Reports

First responders were on the scene of a roof collapse at Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Illinois, late Friday night following fierce storms that ripped through the community, according to reports.

While details weren't immediately confirmed, WREX, the NBC affiliate in Rockford, posted a photo from near the theatre, showing several emergency vehicles present.

Morbid Angel, one of the bands set to perform at the venue, posted on Facebook that its show had been canceled and asked "anyone who is still traveling to the venue to still seek shelter and stay safe."

Information from first responders, including whether anyone sustained injuries, wasn't immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.