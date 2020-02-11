Humboldt Park

Apartment Burglaries Reported in Humboldt Park

Residents were away from their apartments for a few days

By Sun-Times Media Wire

1507674565-Crime-Scene-tape-lights-(TNS).JPG?crop=faces,top&fit=crop&q=35&auto=enhance&w=300&h=300&fm=jpg

Chicago police are warning residents of two apartment burglaries reported in January and February in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, victims had been away from their apartments for at least a few days, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened:

  • Between about 11:30 p.m. Jan. 25 and about 6 p.m. Jan. 30 in the 4300 block of West Le Moyne Street; and
  • Between about 7 p.m. Jan. 30 and 11 p.m. Feb. 3 in the 1400 block of North Hamlin Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.

