Apartment Burglaries Reported in Gresham

Chicago police are warning residents of a series of apartment burglaries reported in January in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

According to a community alert, offenders are breaking in through a window or rear door. Offenders have taken wallets, purses, televisions, jewelry, cell phones, Apple iPads, video game systems and other items.

Police say burglaries happened:

Between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. January 11 in the 8100 block of South Ada Street;

Between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. January 14 in the 8300 block of South Morgan Street;

Between 4:45 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. January 17 in the 8100 block of South Bishop Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.