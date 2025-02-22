Apartment building fire in southwest suburbs displaces several residents

Several people were displaced after a fire damaged an apartment building in southwest suburban Justice on Saturday.

Flames broke out at the building along South 88th Terrace near Interstate 294 in the morning hours, prompting a large emergency response.

Cell phone video captured by neighbors showed intense flames as people went door to door to alert others. While firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, the building was still smoldering as of Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters from Justice and nearby towns closed roads and put water on the flames that shot out of the third floor.

Residents told NBC Chicago they smelled smoke - and the situation quickly escalated.

"Smoke, there’s a lot of smoke and then they just started knock on the door...I'm glad everybody was able to get out, but just like, I have to start over again. I just hope I can save as much as I can in my apartment," said resident Lawanda Binion.

Residents said everyone managed to get out safely. Non injures were reported.

The cause of the fire hadn't been released as of Saturday evening.