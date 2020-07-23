AOC Admonishes GOP Congressman in Fiery Speech: ‘I Am Someone's Daughter'

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez spoke on the House floor on Thursday

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., excoriated Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., on the House floor Thursday, a day after he denied calling her a "f---ing b----," "crazy," and "disgusting" on the steps of the Capitol this week.

"I walked back out and there were reporters in the front of the capitol, and in front of reporters representative Yoho called me, and I quote, a f---ing b---- — f---ing b----," she said of their encounter on Monday.

She said she was rising to speak after Yoho's speech from the House floor on Wednesday, in which he said he apologized for the "abrupt manner" of his discussion with Ocasio-Cortez but that he did not say the "offensive name-calling words attributed" to him. He added, "if they were construed that way I apologize for their misunderstanding."

For the full story, go to NBC News.

