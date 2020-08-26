Antioch Residents Fear Protests After 17-Year-Old Arrested In Connection To Deadly Kenosha Shooting

Residents in Antioch have growing fears of protests coming to their neighborhood after 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested in connection to a shooting in Kenosha Tuesday night that left two people dead and one person injured.

Rittenhouse was arrested by Antioch police at an apartment complex on Wednesday morning. He will be extradited to Wisconsin, where the shooting took place, after a court hearing on Friday.

Billy Weger, a neighbor of Rittenhouse, said he took his German Shepard for a walk around the apartment community after hearing rumors on social media about a potential protest being planned at the suspect’s home.

“I decided to take my dog and walk around the property to make sure everything’s alright,” Weger said.

Authorities said three people were shot, two fatally, late Tuesday in Kenosha as unrest gripped the Wisconsin city for the third straight night following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. NBC 5's Susan Carlson reports.

Other neighbors were seen putting up fences in front of their apartment building, even drilling the fences into trees.

As of Wednesday afternoon, NBC 5 could not confirm any official plans for a protest in Antioch.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content and may be disturbing to some viewers. Footage from Captured News shows the moments after a gunman opened fire on a Kenosha street and the chaos that unfolded in the moments after.

Earlier in the day, NBC 5 spoke to a man from Lombard who said he drove an hour to get to the suspect’s home. The man only identified himself as Anthony.

“Bring the protest to their door. Make it so they’re afraid to come out and start shooting protesters,” said Anthony.

Antioch Police were seen patrolling the apartment community all day.

Media personnel were not allowed inside, according to police.