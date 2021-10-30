Antioch Police Warn of Identity Theft After Mail Stolen From Residential Mailboxes

Antioch police warned of identity theft after reports of a group stealing "hundreds of pieces of mail" from residential mailboxes throughout the Chicago-area suburb.

Police said that on Friday, a resident in the 400 block of North Avenue reported a check placed in the mail for a St. Jude's Hospital donation was deposited into a mobile app account. Authorities believe the check to be stolen from the resident's mailbox.

On Friday evening, a resident in the Heron Harbor Subdivision reported seeing a Dodge Caravan driving around the area, going into mailboxes, police said.

At approximately 4 a.m. Saturday morning, a resident reported seeing a "suspicious vehicle" in the 900 block of Woodland Drive, according to officials. Officers found the vehicle and took two people into custody.

Police subsequently found "hundreds of pieces of mail" containing personal information from residents of Rock and Lake counties, as well as Kenosha County. Officials also recovered multiple electronic devices.

Antioch Police are asking anyone with video surveillance from Friday at 7 p.m. through Saturday at 4 a.m. with footage of a 2007 blue Dodge Caravan to call (847) 270-9111 or email abonaroti@antioch.il.gov or wkumpula@antioch.il.gov.

Residents who are missing mail or see forged charges and altered check deposits in their bank statements are also advised to contact police.