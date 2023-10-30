Man arrested after bringing loaded AR-15 with high-capacity drum magazine to party: Antioch police

A Beach Park man was arrested in north suburban Antioch late Saturday night after bringing a loaded AR-15 rifle with a high-capacity drum magazine to a party, authorities said.

Tabiest Hearton, 23, was charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 2 felony, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony, police stated in a news release.

At around 10 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Antioch Police Department responded to a large party in the 200 block of Ida Avenue, where they encountered a crowd exceeding 300 people, police said. Officers directed the crowd to leave the area, and cited the homeowner, as well as the occupants of the house.

Citations included social hosting, disorderly conduct and several property code violations.

The party was hosted by the same individuals from outside Antioch who caused similar disturbances in other Lake County communities, police said.

At some point, officers made contact with Hearton, a convicted felon who was on probation for a previous weapons charge, Antioch police stated. An AR-15 with green tip .223 rounds, known as "penetrator rounds," was found on the floorboard of his vehicle with the safety disengaged, police said. "Penetrator rounds" have an enhanced ability to pierce through hard targets, authorities explained.