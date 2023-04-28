Suburban Man Using Leaf Blower on His Own Property Shot and Killed By Neighbor: Police

A north suburban Antioch man was shot and killed while using a leaf blower on his own property earlier this month, marking another incident in a series of nationwide shootings over seemingly innocent situations.

William Martys, 59, was using a leaf blower in his yard on the evening on April 12 when his next door neighbor, Ettore Lacchei, 79, approached, and an argument ensued, the Lake County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Neighbors who reside on Black Oak Avenue, a quiet unincorporated road, say both residents had gotten into spats before. In their last argument, Lacchei shot Martys in the head, sheriff's deputies said. A gun, which police believe was used in the shooting, was located near the alleged gunman's property line, police said.

"I think he snapped," Melissa Miller, a neighbor, said, referring to Lacchei.

Martys was taken to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.

One neighbor described him as a "super sweet guy."

"He was the only person that came to us and said, 'Welcome to the neighborhood, need anything ‘come and get it...'" Ramon Arranbide stated.

Sheriff's deputies performed a search warrant at the suspect's home this past Tuesday and took him into custody without incident.

"Just kinda shocked..." Miller said. "This kind of stuff doesn't happen."

Lacchei has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is being held in the Lake County Jail without bond, according to authorities. The 79-year-old sold his home prior to the shooting and had plans to leave the country, detectives said.

In a statement on Lacchei's arrest, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart vowed to support the victims and seek justice in court.

"When arguments between neighbors and social media disputes turn into deadly attacks, we must not only seek incarceration for the offenders, but also find ways to use our courts, our law enforcement partners, and our community to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous people," he said, in part.

The incident is among several recent shootings involving people going about their daily lives.

On April 12, Ralph Yarl, a Kansas City teen, was shot twice after going to the wrong home to pick up his younger brothers. Just days later, 20-year-old Kayline Gillis was shot and killed by a homeowner in New York when she pulled into the wrong driveway.